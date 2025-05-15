Americas > US bank backs XPrize winner to rapidly expand CDR

US bank backs XPrize winner to rapidly expand CDR

Published 17:26 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:31 on May 15, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

The $50 million dollar winner of the Musk Foundation’s XPrize Carbon Removal competition has secured institutional capital to rapidly expand its operations across India and Sub-Saharan Africa.
The $50 million dollar winner of the Musk Foundation’s XPrize Carbon Removal competition has secured institutional capital to rapidly expand its operations across India and Sub-Saharan Africa.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.