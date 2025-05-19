FEATURE: Italian renewables developers breathe sigh of relief as court overturns restrictions

Published 17:00 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 17:00 on May 19, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA

Italy's renewable energy sector received a lifeline last week, after an administrative court decided to dismantle a controversial decree that threatened to gridlock solar and wind project development across the country.