Germany on a wobbly track to 2030 climate goal

Published 17:00 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 17:17 on May 15, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA

Compliance with Germany's emissions budget for 2030 is “uncertain, but confirmed”, with the country expected to veer off track in the next decade, according to an independent expert body advising the government.