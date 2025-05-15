Nature data and analytics platform adds NGO’s forest datasets

Published 16:08 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 16:08 on May 15, 2025 / Anna Scott / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Swiss-based nature data and analytics company has added two forest datasets to its platform with the aim of helping banks and investors manage deforestation risks, it announced this week.