NGO accuses Santander of financing deforestation in Latin America

Published 15:22 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:22 on May 15, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

NGO Global Witness has accused Spain-headquartered bank Santander of funding deforestation through backing an Argentine agribusiness firm allegedly responsible for the destruction of 170,000 hectares of forest on its farms across Latin America.
