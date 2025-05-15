Switzerland, poised to lead carbon removals growth, should create a buyers’ club -report
Published 16:04 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 16:04 on May 15, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Switzerland, Voluntary
Switzerland offers fertile ground from which to scale up the carbon removal market, both as an investor and driver of innovation and technological development, thanks to its progressive policies, strong research institutions, and existing industry, according to a report published on Thursday.
Switzerland offers fertile ground from which to scale up the carbon removal market, both as an investor and driver of innovation and technological development, thanks to its progressive policies, strong research institutions, and existing industry, according to a report published on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.