Switzerland, poised to lead carbon removals growth, should create a buyers’ club -report

Published 16:04 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 16:04 on May 15, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Switzerland, Voluntary

Switzerland offers fertile ground from which to scale up the carbon removal market, both as an investor and driver of innovation and technological development, thanks to its progressive policies, strong research institutions, and existing industry, according to a report published on Thursday.