INTERVIEW: New consultancy looks to tap Asia Pacific’s biodiversity market potential

Published 12:04 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 12:04 on May 15, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, Other APAC

A Sydney-headquartered consultancy launched this week aiming to advance investments in nature projects across the Global South, with a focus on helping scale the biodiversity credit market in the Asia Pacific region, its founder told Carbon Pulse.