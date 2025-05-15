Carbon Taxes > PREVIEW: Analysts cautious ahead of UK-EU carbon market linking talks

PREVIEW: Analysts cautious ahead of UK-EU carbon market linking talks

Published 12:55 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:55 on May 15, 2025  / , and /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland, UK ETS

Carbon market participants hold a cautious outlook ahead of a crunch summit on Monday between the UK and EU at which linking the two emissions trading schemes will be discussed, warning that any "undershoot" of the current high expectations for progress would likely see a sell-off in UK allowance prices.
Carbon market participants hold a cautious outlook ahead of a crunch summit on Monday between the UK and EU at which linking the two emissions trading schemes will be discussed, warning that any "undershoot" of the current high expectations for progress would likely see a sell-off in UK allowance prices.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.