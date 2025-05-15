PREVIEW: Analysts cautious ahead of UK-EU carbon market linking talks
Published 12:55 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 12:55 on May 15, 2025 / Roy Manuell, Alessandro Vitelli and Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland, UK ETS
Carbon market participants hold a cautious outlook ahead of a crunch summit on Monday between the UK and EU at which linking the two emissions trading schemes will be discussed, warning that any "undershoot" of the current high expectations for progress would likely see a sell-off in UK allowance prices.
