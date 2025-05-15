SK Markets: May auction oversubscribed, trading activity expected to pick up in coming months

Published 11:49 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 11:49 on May 15, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korea’s latest monthly CO2 permit auction was oversubscribed, with analysts expecting trading activity to pick up in the coming months as clarity on market fundamentals improves.