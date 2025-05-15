EU-ETS financed Modernisation Fund is falling short of its potential -NGO

Published 13:19 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 13:19 on May 15, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU-ETS financed Modernisation Fund, set up to help lower-income EU member states with their transition, is falling short of its potential, an analysis by an NGO warned ahead of a deadline next month for approving new financing.