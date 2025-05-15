Voluntary carbon markets fall short for nature projects, Australian govt initiative finds
Published 11:23 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 11:23 on May 15, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The Australian government-backed Climate Resilient by Nature (CRxN) programme has found that voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) alone are insufficient to sustain or scale nature-based climate solutions, urging a shift toward more diversified financial models.
The Australian government-backed Climate Resilient by Nature (CRxN) programme has found that voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) alone are insufficient to sustain or scale nature-based climate solutions, urging a shift toward more diversified financial models.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.