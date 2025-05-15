EMEA > BRIEFING: EU to fine-tune carbon farming rules as experts question draft methodology

BRIEFING: EU to fine-tune carbon farming rules as experts question draft methodology

Published 11:53 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:53 on May 15, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The European Commission will update its draft methodology for peatland rewetting, as part of a revisit of its proposed carbon farming certification rules, following questions from experts earlier this week.
The European Commission will update its draft methodology for peatland rewetting, as part of a revisit of its proposed carbon farming certification rules, following questions from experts earlier this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.