Regulator approves 40 projects for J-Credit scheme

Published 11:28 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 11:28 on May 15, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan's domestic J-Credit market has received a boost after the voluntary programme administration on Thursday said it has approved 40 projects capable of creating almost 13 million units over their lifetimes.