Asia Pacific > Regulator approves 40 projects for J-Credit scheme

Regulator approves 40 projects for J-Credit scheme

Published 11:28 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:28 on May 15, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan's domestic J-Credit market has received a boost after the voluntary programme administration on Thursday said it has approved 40 projects capable of creating almost 13 million units over their lifetimes. 
Japan's domestic J-Credit market has received a boost after the voluntary programme administration on Thursday said it has approved 40 projects capable of creating almost 13 million units over their lifetimes. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.