Americas > Cost, policy challenges seen to undermine US SAF deployment efforts

Cost, policy challenges seen to undermine US SAF deployment efforts

Published 07:51 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:51 on May 15, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

The cost of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in the US, combined with policy uncertainty, has continued to stall industry growth, a conference heard on Tuesday.
The cost of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in the US, combined with policy uncertainty, has continued to stall industry growth, a conference heard on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.