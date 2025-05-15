Malaysia to auction first domestic tech-based carbon credits in June
Published 05:45 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 05:45 on May 15, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
Malaysia’s Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX) will conduct its first auction of locally generated, technology-based carbon credits in June, featuring 16,000 Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) units from a grouped biogas project targeting methane avoidance.
