Malaysia to auction first domestic tech-based carbon credits in June

Published 05:45 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:45 on May 15, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Malaysia’s Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX) will conduct its first auction of locally generated, technology-based carbon credits in June, featuring 16,000 Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) units from a grouped biogas project targeting methane avoidance.
