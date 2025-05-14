WCI Markets: Brief CCA optimism fades as California governor proposes rebranded ETS extension to 2045 with limited details
Published 20:48 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 20:48 on May 14, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Governor Gavin Newsom (D) released plans Wednesday to extend California’s market-based emissions trading scheme past its current 2030 sunset date in a revised budget proposal, sparking a brief spike in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures.
Governor Gavin Newsom (D) released plans Wednesday to extend California’s market-based emissions trading scheme past its current 2030 sunset date in a revised budget proposal, sparking a brief spike in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.