WCI Markets: Brief CCA optimism fades as California governor proposes rebranded ETS extension to 2045 with limited details

Published 20:48 on May 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:48 on May 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) released plans Wednesday to extend California’s market-based emissions trading scheme past its current 2030 sunset date in a revised budget proposal, sparking a brief spike in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures.
