Americas > Vermont signs EO delaying enforcement of vehicle emissions standards

Vermont signs EO delaying enforcement of vehicle emissions standards

Published 19:35 on May 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:35 on May 14, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) has authorised temporary enforcement flexibility for automakers struggling to meet new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales mandates in the state.
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) has authorised temporary enforcement flexibility for automakers struggling to meet new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales mandates in the state.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.