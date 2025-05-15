EMEA > UK passes key energy legislation to advance towards clean power target

UK passes key energy legislation to advance towards clean power target

Published 00:01 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:37 on May 14, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

Legislation for Britain’s new publicly-owned energy company has passed through parliament, formally establishing Great British Energy.
Legislation for Britain’s new publicly-owned energy company has passed through parliament, formally establishing Great British Energy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.