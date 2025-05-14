CORSIA carbon credit prices to hit $16 by 2027, say analysts

Published 17:03 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:03 on May 14, 2025 / Finlay Johnston / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Eligible carbon credits for the current phase of the UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) could reach $14-16 per tonne by 2027, new analysis shows.