Americas > Natural capital investor grows assets by a quarter

Natural capital investor grows assets by a quarter

Published 00:01 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:56 on May 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Australia, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A US-headquartered global investor specialising in regenerative agriculture and forestry announced on Thursday that its assets under management grew by 24% last year.
A US-headquartered global investor specialising in regenerative agriculture and forestry announced on Thursday that its assets under management grew by 24% last year.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.