INTERVIEW: Capturing on-farm methane emissions allows farmers to generate energy, vehicle fuel

Published 17:34 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:34 on May 14, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Most livestock farms in the UK could become energy independent by capturing methane emissions from their slurry stores and converting it into vehicle fuel or electricity, with potential to sell the excess and also generate carbon credits, according to a technology developer.