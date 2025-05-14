EMEA > INTERVIEW: Capturing on-farm methane emissions allows farmers to generate energy, vehicle fuel

Most livestock farms in the UK could become energy independent by capturing methane emissions from their slurry stores and converting it into vehicle fuel or electricity, with potential to sell the excess and also generate carbon credits, according to a technology developer.
