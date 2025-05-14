INTERVIEW: Capturing on-farm methane emissions allows farmers to generate energy, vehicle fuel
Published 17:34 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:34 on May 14, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Most livestock farms in the UK could become energy independent by capturing methane emissions from their slurry stores and converting it into vehicle fuel or electricity, with potential to sell the excess and also generate carbon credits, according to a technology developer.
Most livestock farms in the UK could become energy independent by capturing methane emissions from their slurry stores and converting it into vehicle fuel or electricity, with potential to sell the excess and also generate carbon credits, according to a technology developer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.