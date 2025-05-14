German startup raises €37 mln to scale wildfire management technology

Published 14:24 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 14:24 on May 14, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Munich-headquartered startup announced on Wednesday that it has raised €37 million in Series B funding to advance its technology for wildfire management and risk assessment.