New Arctic Council chair Denmark must drive emission reductions before 2030 -NGOs
Published 15:18 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 15:18 on May 14, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, Shipping, Voluntary
As new chair of the Arctic Council, Denmark must take a "strong and ambitious lead" on accelerating reductions of methane and black carbon from all sectors including shipping before 2030, urged a non-profit coalition seeking to protect the region from shipping impacts.
As new chair of the Arctic Council, Denmark must take a "strong and ambitious lead" on accelerating reductions of methane and black carbon from all sectors including shipping before 2030, urged a non-profit coalition seeking to protect the region from shipping impacts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.