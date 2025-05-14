New Arctic Council chair Denmark must drive emission reductions before 2030 -NGOs

Published 15:18 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 15:18 on May 14, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, Shipping, Voluntary

As new chair of the Arctic Council, Denmark must take a "strong and ambitious lead" on accelerating reductions of methane and black carbon from all sectors including shipping before 2030, urged a non-profit coalition seeking to protect the region from shipping impacts.