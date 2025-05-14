Unprecedented demand for EU ETS-backed Innovation Fund

Published 15:19 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 15:19 on May 14, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio and Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission has attracted a record number of project applications for two Innovation Fund calls, which use revenues of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to support the deployment of pioneering net-zero technologies and electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing.