Converting UK food waste to biochar could deliver almost 100k of removals by 2030, study finds

Published 13:05 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 13:05 on May 14, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Converting food waste to carbon-rich biochar in the UK could deliver 93,000 tonnes of carbon removals annually by 2030, helping the country towards achieving its mid-century goal of net zero.