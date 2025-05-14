Americas > Verra opens registrations for pilot projects under its Nature Framework

Published 12:42 on May 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:42 on May 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Crediting standard Verra has announced that pilot projects are now officially allowed to seek registration under its Nature Framework.
