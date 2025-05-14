EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs extend losing streak amid weaker energy and UKAs despite continued fund accumulation

Euro Markets: EUAs extend losing streak amid weaker energy and UKAs despite continued fund accumulation

Published 17:49 on May 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:49 on May 14, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell back on Wednesday amid a general slide across energy commodity and financial markets, and after exchange data showed investment funds had continued to slowly build net long positions last week, while UK Allowances dropped by the most in two months ahead of next week's UK-EU summit even after funds had set a new record net long position.
European carbon prices fell back on Wednesday amid a general slide across energy commodity and financial markets, and after exchange data showed investment funds had continued to slowly build net long positions last week, while UK Allowances dropped by the most in two months ahead of next week's UK-EU summit even after funds had set a new record net long position.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.