Euro Markets: EUAs extend losing streak amid weaker energy and UKAs despite continued fund accumulation

Published 17:49 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:49 on May 14, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell back on Wednesday amid a general slide across energy commodity and financial markets, and after exchange data showed investment funds had continued to slowly build net long positions last week, while UK Allowances dropped by the most in two months ahead of next week's UK-EU summit even after funds had set a new record net long position.