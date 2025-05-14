Banks’ finance of LNG carrier newbuilds undercuts their own climate goals -report

Published 10:18 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 10:18 on May 14, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, South Korea

Financing new-build LNG carriers that will have a 30-year lifespan and increase the consumption of natural gas is incompatible with banks’ net zero goals, a South Korean group said Wednesday.