Clean energy drives down China’s CO2 emissions for the first time, report says

Published 00:01 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 09:51 on May 14, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

Growth in China’s clean power generation has led to a decline in the country's CO2 output, but changes in global trade dynamics and domestic renewables policy could complicate the emissions outlook, according to a report published Thursday.