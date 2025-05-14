Global solar geoengineering funding sees small, but upward trajectory, non-profit tracker finds

Published 08:53 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 08:53 on May 14, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Funding for the controversial practice of solar geoengineering has surged to record levels and will climb in the coming years, albeit from a concentrated number of sources, a non-profit said Wednesday.