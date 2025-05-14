INTERVIEW: If CBAM is weak, ETS allowances may have to be free for longer, ArcelorMittal says

Published 10:16 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 10:47 on May 14, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

A strong Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is key to keeping steel production in the EU, but if that fails, a slower phaseout of free EU carbon allowances would help the sector cope with rising decarbonisation costs, ArcelorMittal’s head of climate told Carbon Pulse.