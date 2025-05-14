NZ Greens propose ETS reforms worth NZ$10 bln

Published 05:03 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 05:13 on May 14, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, CBAM, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6

New Zealand’s Green Party has proposed changes it would make to the country’s ETS which could boost revenue by NZ$10 billion ($5.9 bln) by 2029.