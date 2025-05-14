SAF takes flight at Australian airport

Published 01:59 on May 14, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji

An Australian airport has taken delivery of what it describes as the largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) import to the country to date, as industry stakeholders seek to demonstrate and scale the use of cleaner fuel.