Thailand to attract $200 mln for biodiversity over the next five years

Published 22:41 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 22:41 on May 13, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Thailand has released its second Biodiversity Finance Plan (BFP) for the period 2023-27, aiming to mobilise $200 million for nature-positive initiatives.