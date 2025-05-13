West Virginia vs EPA key to endangerment finding repeal, former Trump official says

Published 22:12 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 22:12 on May 13, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

A former member of President Donald Trump's transition team is urging the US EPA to expedite elimination of the endangerment finding by arguing that the Supreme Court decision in West Virginia vs EPA undermines the fundamental climate rule.