Americas > Canadian regulators roll out new hydrogen classifications

Canadian regulators roll out new hydrogen classifications

Published 19:04 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:04 on May 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US

Canadian standards regulators are rolling out a new framework for classifying the carbon intensity of hydrogen on both sides of its southern border.
Canadian standards regulators are rolling out a new framework for classifying the carbon intensity of hydrogen on both sides of its southern border.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.