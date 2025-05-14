High-quality cookstove projects don’t command viable price premiums -report

Published 09:00 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:55 on May 13, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary

Cookstove projects that adhere to realistic levels of stringency under updated methodologies are not being rewarded with prices high enough to make the projects financially worthwhile, according to a report published by a carbon market intelligence platform on Wednesday.