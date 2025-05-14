High-quality cookstove projects don’t command viable price premiums -report
Published 09:00 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:55 on May 13, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary
Cookstove projects that adhere to realistic levels of stringency under updated methodologies are not being rewarded with prices high enough to make the projects financially worthwhile, according to a report published by a carbon market intelligence platform on Wednesday.
Cookstove projects that adhere to realistic levels of stringency under updated methodologies are not being rewarded with prices high enough to make the projects financially worthwhile, according to a report published by a carbon market intelligence platform on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.