Africa > Nearly half of China’s overseas investments are in renewables, a fifth of it in Africa, report finds

Nearly half of China’s overseas investments are in renewables, a fifth of it in Africa, report finds

Published 17:25 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:25 on May 13, 2025  / /  Africa, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA

Almost half of China’s foreign investments over 2010-24 were in the renewable energy sector, and African economies received a fifth of those in the previous decade alone, according to a recent report.
Almost half of China’s foreign investments over 2010-24 were in the renewable energy sector, and African economies received a fifth of those in the previous decade alone, according to a recent report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.