Nearly half of China’s overseas investments are in renewables, a fifth of it in Africa, report finds

Published 17:25 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 17:25 on May 13, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA

Almost half of China’s foreign investments over 2010-24 were in the renewable energy sector, and African economies received a fifth of those in the previous decade alone, according to a recent report.