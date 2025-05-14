Energy companies make the case for a speedy EU-UK ETS link-up that benefits all

Published 00:01 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 21:45 on May 13, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Linking the EU and UK emissions trading systems (ETSs) would boost market liquidity and price stability and make it cheaper to reduce emissions — for players in both markets — according to research published Wednesday by a group of European energy companies.