Brazil, China deepen bilateral engagement on decarbonisation
Published 16:18 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 16:18 on May 13, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, International, South & Central
Brazil and China’s public and private sectors are coming together on decarbonisation initiatives, meeting and signing agreements this week that officials and observers alike have characterised as Global South leadership during a climate policy power vacuum.
Brazil and China’s public and private sectors are coming together on decarbonisation initiatives, meeting and signing agreements this week that officials and observers alike have characterised as Global South leadership during a climate policy power vacuum.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.