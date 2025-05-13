Brazil, China deepen bilateral engagement on decarbonisation

Published 16:18 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 16:18 on May 13, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, International, South & Central

Brazil and China’s public and private sectors are coming together on decarbonisation initiatives, meeting and signing agreements this week that officials and observers alike have characterised as Global South leadership during a climate policy power vacuum.