Heavy emitters, conspicuously absent from carbon removals market, could boost demand -report

Published 21:19 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:23 on May 13, 2025  /  Nature-based, Voluntary

Companies in hard-to-abate sectors still aren't buying into durable carbon removals, yet the 368 of them with science-based targets could require over 400 million tonnes of removals by 2050 to cover their residual emissions, industry analysis has found.
