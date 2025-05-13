UK-EU ETS linking the “right challenge”, say oil producers

Published 13:55 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 13:55 on May 13, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Representatives from major European oil and gas producers strongly backed linking the UK and EU carbon markets, speaking at an industry event on Tuesday, but underlined they remain in the dark ahead of the crunch summit next Monday between the two governments.