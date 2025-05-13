EMEA > UK-EU ETS linking the “right challenge”, say oil producers

UK-EU ETS linking the “right challenge”, say oil producers

Published 13:55 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:55 on May 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Representatives from major European oil and gas producers strongly backed linking the UK and EU carbon markets, speaking at an industry event on Tuesday, but underlined they remain in the dark ahead of the crunch summit next Monday between the two governments.
Representatives from major European oil and gas producers strongly backed linking the UK and EU carbon markets, speaking at an industry event on Tuesday, but underlined they remain in the dark ahead of the crunch summit next Monday between the two governments.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.