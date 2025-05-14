Voluntary carbon market retirements down but number of buyers up, report finds

Published 13:00 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 15:57 on May 13, 2025 / Finlay Johnston / Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) retirements have dropped 17% year-on-year, but the overall numbers of buyers are rising, and they are favouring higher-rated products, a report published on Wednesday has found.