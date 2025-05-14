Voluntary disclosure group restructure aims to streamline reporting, boost access to data

Published 09:00 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 13:19 on May 13, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The independent environment disclosure group CDP is carrying out a strategic restructuring in a way that streamlines the way companies report on their footprints, and makes the organisation's data more accessible, it announced on Wednesday.