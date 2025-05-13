Power sector drives EU ETS emissions nearly 10% higher so far in 2025

Published 13:23 on May 13, 2025

A steep rise in fossil burn from the power sector has driven emissions covered by the EU ETS almost 10% higher over the first four months of the year, compared to 2024, new analysis has shown.