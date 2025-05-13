Natural capital accounting can assess biodiversity offset policies, study says

Published 12:39 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 12:39 on May 13, 2025 / Thomas Cox / Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity

Natural capital accounting (NCA) can be used to help assess the effectiveness of biodiversity offset policies, while providing a pathway towards an international standard of reporting, a study of an Australian region has said.