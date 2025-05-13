Magnetic sponge-like pellets could boost efficiency of industrial carbon capture -report

Published 13:30 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 13:30 on May 13, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Voluntary

Sponge-like pellets made from magnetic framework composites could improve the durability and energy efficiency of carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems at industrial sites, a new analysis has found.