EMEA > Magnetic sponge-like pellets could boost efficiency of industrial carbon capture -report

Magnetic sponge-like pellets could boost efficiency of industrial carbon capture -report

Published 13:30 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:30 on May 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Sponge-like pellets made from magnetic framework composites could improve the durability and energy efficiency of carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems at industrial sites, a new analysis has found.
Sponge-like pellets made from magnetic framework composites could improve the durability and energy efficiency of carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems at industrial sites, a new analysis has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.