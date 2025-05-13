European Parliament members question impacts of Clean Industrial Deal on competitiveness

Published 17:00 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 17:00 on May 13, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

A European Commission executive was forced to defend the plan for clean industrial development to European Parliament members on Tuesday, as they expressed concerns about the risks of decarbonisation for industrial competitiveness.