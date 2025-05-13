European Parliament members question impacts of Clean Industrial Deal on competitiveness
Published 17:00 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 17:00 on May 13, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
A European Commission executive was forced to defend the plan for clean industrial development to European Parliament members on Tuesday, as they expressed concerns about the risks of decarbonisation for industrial competitiveness.
A European Commission executive was forced to defend the plan for clean industrial development to European Parliament members on Tuesday, as they expressed concerns about the risks of decarbonisation for industrial competitiveness.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.