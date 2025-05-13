EMEA > European Parliament members question impacts of Clean Industrial Deal on competitiveness

European Parliament members question impacts of Clean Industrial Deal on competitiveness

Published 17:00 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:00 on May 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

A European Commission executive was forced to defend the plan for clean industrial development to European Parliament members on Tuesday, as they expressed concerns about the risks of decarbonisation for industrial competitiveness. 
A European Commission executive was forced to defend the plan for clean industrial development to European Parliament members on Tuesday, as they expressed concerns about the risks of decarbonisation for industrial competitiveness. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.