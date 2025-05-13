Americas > Investor launches $50-mln fund to scale nature-based solutions in Latin America

Investor launches $50-mln fund to scale nature-based solutions in Latin America

Published 11:27 on May 13, 2025

A US-headquartered investment firm has launched a $50-million fund to scale nature-based solutions in Latin America, with a goal of raising an additional $100 mln over the next months.
