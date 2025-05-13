EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:31 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:31 on May 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices made a new seven-week high in early Tuesday trading, nearing a recent high before dropping away as sellers took profits from the market's 19% rally since its year-to-date lows in early April, while UKAs extended their rally to a new 22-month high.
