Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:31 on May 13, 2025 / Last updated at 12:31 on May 13, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices made a new seven-week high in early Tuesday trading, nearing a recent high before dropping away as sellers took profits from the market's 19% rally since its year-to-date lows in early April, while UKAs extended their rally to a new 22-month high.